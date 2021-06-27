Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Football camp honors the late Shedrick Dixon

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Shedrick Dixon Educational Foundation hosted a free football camp on Saturday morning at the Ladonia Sports Complex. The foundation, created to honor the late Shedrick Dixon who was tragically killed in a 2010 barbershop shooting, has given out more than $4,000 in scholarships to local athletes.

Columbus native and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was Shedrick’s cousin. He and other area alums returned to help shape the next generation.

“For the campers here, I want them to know my brother lived a great life,” said Shedrick’s sister Cicely Abron. “That’s what we want to do as well, to continue to keep this legacy moving and growing forward. To make sure his name is always great in the community, because that’s what he stood for.”

Please click the video above for more information on this inaugural event.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Woman attacked by rabid fox in Columbus neighborhood
Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Missing Ft. Benning soldier found safe
Opelika police searching for financial crime suspect
Opelika police searching for financial crimes suspect
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over their...
Justice Department suing Georgia over state’s new voting law
Military Matters: Fort Benning to host Independence Day celebration soon

Latest News

Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots
Chatt-a-Hoots begin weekend series at Golden Park
Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley
Heisman winner, Eagles and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house
WTVM Weekdays @ 11P - VOD - clipped version
One champion crowned at District 8 Tournament
Little League Baseball
Two teams claim titles at District 8 All-Star Tournament