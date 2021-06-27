Football camp honors the late Shedrick Dixon

LADONIA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Shedrick Dixon Educational Foundation hosted a free football camp on Saturday morning at the Ladonia Sports Complex. The foundation, created to honor the late Shedrick Dixon who was tragically killed in a 2010 barbershop shooting, has given out more than $4,000 in scholarships to local athletes.

Columbus native and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard was Shedrick’s cousin. He and other area alums returned to help shape the next generation.

“For the campers here, I want them to know my brother lived a great life,” said Shedrick’s sister Cicely Abron. “That’s what we want to do as well, to continue to keep this legacy moving and growing forward. To make sure his name is always great in the community, because that’s what he stood for.”

Please click the video above for more information on this inaugural event.

