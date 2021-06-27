Business Break
Ft. Benning holds Independence celebration

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FT. BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning held its annual Independence celebration Saturday night.

The event provided soldiers, families, and the community a safe environment to enjoy music, fireworks, and fun in the sun.

Those attending the event had the chance to see multiplatinum artists, Fitz and the Tantrums, and enjoy a full concert by Macy Kate.  There was also a freefall demonstration by the Silver Wings, Fort Benning’s Command Exhibition Parachute Team.

“We just graduated so it feels good to come out and here and enjoy ourselves,” a BCT graduate said.

“We’re going to have the drone show that was in the Biden presidential affair, tonight on Fort Benning, for the first time on our Army insulation. It should be incredible for people to be able to come out and see this. It’s great,” said Command Sergeant Major Brett Johnson.

The Maneuver Center of Excellence Band concluded the evening with a patriotic concert choreographed to the fireworks show.

