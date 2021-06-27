Business Break
Hwy. 280 reopens after multi-vehicle accident in Lee Co.

Accident(WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Traffic is now flowing freely after a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. Hwy. 280 eastbound in Lee County.

Our crew found the scene between Smiths Stations and Salem. Motorcycles were involved in the accident. Injuries were reported and victims were transported to area hospitals.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates as we learn more.

