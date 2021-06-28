Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Auburn incoming freshman earns spot on U.S. Olympic team

Sunisa Lee
Sunisa Lee(Auburn University Athletics/Gymnastics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn gymnastics incoming freshman Sunisa Lee will compete in the Tokyo Summer Olympics after she finished second in the all-around at the USA Gymnastics Olympic Trials Sunday night in St. Louis.

In an interview with Auburn University Athletics Auburn Head Coach Jeff Graba said, “It has been an amazing experience to watch Suni achieve what she has been working towards for years.” “This was such a great weekend. The Auburn program is so excited for her, and we can’t wait to cheer her on in July. War Eagle!”

“This means so much to me and I’ve worked so hard for the past couple years,” Sunisa Lee said. “To just go out on the floor and do everything I was supposed to do feels amazing.”

Lee finished first on bars and beam at the end of the two-day trials to go with her second-place finish in the all-around. Lee also topped Simone Biles on day two in the all-around, marking the first time since 2013 that Biles has been beaten in the category.

Lee entered the Olympic Trials as the U.S. champion on bars and runner up in the all-around and on beam. She will head to the international meet as a world champion, securing team gold at the 2019 World Championships. Lee also won silver on floor and bronze on bars at the world meet.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Hwy. 280 reopens after multi-vehicle accident in Lee Co.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Columbus
Each family received two bags filled with canned goods, dry food, along with bread and lots more.
Columbus church holds food giveaway
Columbus man celebrates birthday after nearly 100-day COVID battle
Trash, litter and unkept green spaces seem to be a continuous problem in parts of Columbus.
Litter problems along Wynnton and Macon Roads in Columbus

Latest News

Alabama vs Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) Photo by Kent Gidley
Heisman winner, Eagles and Alabama WR DeVonta Smith surprises mom with new house
Nick Saban during the SEC coaches press conference to preview the SEC Championship game.
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban’s contract extended through 2028
Jordan-Hares Stadium, Auburn University
Auburn’s Jordan Hare Stadium to be at full capacity for 2021 season
Joe Beckwith
Auburn baseball great Joe Beckwith passes away at 66