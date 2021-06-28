Business Break
Columbus police investigating shooting on Ft. Benning Rd., 1 person injured

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting after one person was injured.

According to police, a shooting occurred at the 2300 block of Fort Benning Road at around 4:45 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was conscious and talking when leaving the scene.

There is no word on any suspects at this time. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for more details.

