Concentrix to add over 200 jobs in Columbus
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Concentrix is adding 268 customer service and sales positions with both on-site and work-from-home opportunities.
Concentrix is a leading global customer experience services and technologies company that supports some of the world’s best brands. Staff can take advantage of a clear path for career development, coaching and mentorship programs, a vibrant culture of belonging and a strong network of peers in addition to the following:
- A competitive base wage with program-specific opportunities for incentives based on performance
- Paid training
- Full benefits - medical, dental, vision and 401K
- Paid time off and holiday pay in the first year
- Concentrix University, an online learning platform with more than 11k courses
- Staff Resource Group opportunities such as Network of Women, Black Professionals Network, Pride LGBTQ+, Persons with Disabilities, mentorship programs and more
- Global citizenship, sustainability and community events opportunities
All available jobs can be found at jobs.concentrix.com.
