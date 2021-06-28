Business Break
Concentrix to add over 200 jobs in Columbus

Concentrix is adding 268 customer service and sales positions with both on-site and...
Concentrix is adding 268 customer service and sales positions with both on-site and work-from-home opportunities.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Concentrix is adding 268 customer service and sales positions with both on-site and work-from-home opportunities.

Concentrix is a leading global customer experience services and technologies company that supports some of the world’s best brands. Staff can take advantage of a clear path for career development, coaching and mentorship programs, a vibrant culture of belonging and a strong network of peers in addition to the following:

  • A competitive base wage with program-specific opportunities for incentives based on performance
  • Paid training
  • Full benefits - medical, dental, vision and 401K
  • Paid time off and holiday pay in the first year
  • Concentrix University, an online learning platform with more than 11k courses
  • Staff Resource Group opportunities such as Network of Women, Black Professionals Network, Pride LGBTQ+, Persons with Disabilities, mentorship programs and more
  • Global citizenship, sustainability and community events opportunities

All available jobs can be found at jobs.concentrix.com.

