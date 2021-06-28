Concentrix to add over 200 jobs in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Concentrix is adding 268 customer service and sales positions with both on-site and work-from-home opportunities.

Concentrix is a leading global customer experience services and technologies company that supports some of the world’s best brands. Staff can take advantage of a clear path for career development, coaching and mentorship programs, a vibrant culture of belonging and a strong network of peers in addition to the following:

A competitive base wage with program-specific opportunities for incentives based on performance

Paid training

Full benefits - medical, dental, vision and 401K

Paid time off and holiday pay in the first year

Concentrix University, an online learning platform with more than 11k courses

Staff Resource Group opportunities such as Network of Women, Black Professionals Network, Pride LGBTQ+, Persons with Disabilities, mentorship programs and more

Global citizenship, sustainability and community events opportunities

All available jobs can be found at jobs.concentrix.com.

