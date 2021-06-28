Business Break
Ft. Benning urging soldiers to get vaccinated

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning’s commanding general is urging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Major General Patrick Donahoe says vaccination numbers could determine how much freedom soldiers have to visit businesses off post.

The message focuses more on those training as he emphasizes they are more prone to getting COVID-19 because they live in large open barracks.

Recently, about 3% of newly-arrived soldiers on Fort Benning continue to test positive for coronavirus.

However, that’s down from almost 20% during the height of the pandemic.

