Georgia DOT awards contracts for new projects in Harris, Muscogee, Houston Counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it awarded three contracts for new...
The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it awarded three contracts for new projects in West Central Georgia.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced it awarded three contracts for new projects in West Central Georgia.

The projects were presented for bid on May 21, 2021 and awards made on June 4, 2021. The projects are:

  • Harris County: the project involves the resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation of 12.622 miles of Georgia 116 beginning at Georgia 1 and extending to Georgia 85 ALT. The contract was awarded to Robinson Paving Company of Columbus for $3.1 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of April, 2022.
  • Houston County: the project involves the resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation of 8.405 miles of Georgia 11 beginning at Georgia 11 Business and extending north to Georgia 247 Connector. The contract was awarded to Robinson Paving Company of Columbus for $ 3.6 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of April, 2022.
  • Muscogee County: the project involves 9.348 miles of signing upgrades on US 80/Georgia 22 beginning at the Alabama state line and extending to US 27/Georgia 85. The contract was awarded to The L. C. Whitford Company, Inc. of Alpharetta for $3.2 million. The project is expected to be completed by the end of May, 2022.

These three projects were among 30 statewide to be contracted on June 4, 2021. 

These awards bring the total dollar amount for construction contracts in Fiscal Year 2021 to approximately $1.4 billion.

