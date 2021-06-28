Business Break
New teen driving law takes effect this week

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting this week in Georgia, new legislation will go into effect for drivers under 18 years old.

The state passed House Bill 466, otherwise known as Joshua’s Law, earlier this year.

The law now requires 17-year-olds to complete a list of items prior to being issued a Class D driver’s license.

The law requires them to complete a 30 hour driver’s ed course, have 40 hours of supervised driving, and pass a road skills test.

This goes into effect this Thursday.

