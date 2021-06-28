Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika Parks and Recreation to host 68th Annual Freedom Celebration

Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting the 68th Annual Freedom Celebration on Saturday at the...
Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting the 68th Annual Freedom Celebration on Saturday at the Opelika High School track. The celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m.(City of Gladstone)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is holding an Independence Day celebration this Saturday, July 3.

Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting the 68th Annual Freedom Celebration on Saturday at the Opelika High School track. The celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Following the presentation of colors and pledge allegiance by local boy scout troops, Route 66 will be taking the bandstand and playing crowd favorites throughout the night. Food and beverages are allowed, but vendors will also be onsite offering foods such as hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, ice cream and other snacks.

Around 9 p.m., the fireworks show will begin. This year’s show will last approximately 15 minutes.

Due to lingering concerns about the spread of COVID-19, children’s inflatables have been canceled for this year’s event.

This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Hwy. 280 reopens after multi-vehicle accident in Lee Co.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Columbus
Columbus man celebrates birthday after nearly 100-day COVID battle
Each family received two bags filled with canned goods, dry food, along with bread and lots more.
Columbus church holds food giveaway
Trash, litter and unkept green spaces seem to be a continuous problem in parts of Columbus.
Litter problems along Wynnton and Macon Roads in Columbus

Latest News

Opelika police searching for card fraud suspects
Opelika police searching for card fraud suspects
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 9, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks to American...
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Opelika police searching for card theft suspect
Opelika police searching for card fraud suspect
AIRFORCE HEATING AND AIR
BUSINESS BREAK - AIR FORCE HEATING AND AIR