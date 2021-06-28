Opelika Parks and Recreation to host 68th Annual Freedom Celebration

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika is holding an Independence Day celebration this Saturday, July 3.

Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting the 68th Annual Freedom Celebration on Saturday at the Opelika High School track. The celebration will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Following the presentation of colors and pledge allegiance by local boy scout troops, Route 66 will be taking the bandstand and playing crowd favorites throughout the night. Food and beverages are allowed, but vendors will also be onsite offering foods such as hamburgers, hotdogs, popcorn, ice cream and other snacks.

Around 9 p.m., the fireworks show will begin. This year’s show will last approximately 15 minutes.

Due to lingering concerns about the spread of COVID-19, children’s inflatables have been canceled for this year’s event.

This event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.