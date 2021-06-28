OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is searching for a card fraud suspects.

On June 23, the Opelika police began investigating a fraudulent use of a debit card at Mapco, located in 2300 Moores Mill Road in Auburn.

The male suspects are seen on camera entering the business at approximately 4:36 a.m. They purchased miscellaneous items before leaving in a dark colored Lexus.

The first suspect is approximately 6-feet-tall and can be seen wearing a black hat, face mask, black Champion t-shirt, and blue jeans. The second suspect is approximately 5′10 and can be seen wearing a blue hat, glasses, a face mask, gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Opelika police searching for card fraud suspects (Source: Opelika Police Department)

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.

