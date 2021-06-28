Tropical Development Possible Near Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting off the week heading up to the 4th of July holiday with some classic summertime mugginess settling into the Chattahoochee Valley again, making for steamy weather over the next several days. Despite the high humidity values, temperatures will still hover near or slightly below average through the end of the work week in the upper 80s and low 90s – not too bad as we transition from June to July! Rain chances will be on the low side today (only 10-20% coverage) but expect a better chance of rain and storms around for tomorrow and Wednesday thanks in part to the tropics. A disturbance off the Georgia coastline has could develop into a tropical depression or storm over the next 24 hours, and eventually bring more showers and storms inland over the next couple of days. We don’t expect major impacts other than breezy conditions and the potential for some wet weather at times through mid-week. And more clouds around, of course.

We’ll return to more typical hit-or-miss storms in the forecast by Thursday and Friday but heads up: the holiday weekend has been trending a bit wetter. For now, we have the highest rain coverage reserved for Saturday (50-60%), and then will keep unsettled weather around for the 4th into early next week. So, have a Plan B in place if you have any outdoor plans over the holiday weekend. Temperatures look unusually cool for the 4th too with highs only in the low to mid 80s beginning this weekend and potentially through the middle of next week.

