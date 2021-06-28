Tropical Storm Danny Impacting Tuesday Weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tropical Storm Danny has formed off the East Coast and will be moving inland tonight and tomorrow into South Carolina and Georgia. For our area, we will see some increased rain chances overnight and more rain and clouds around on Tuesday than normal, but that will be about it. We won’t have any severe weather concerns, although it will be a bit breezy around here tomorrow. Going into the middle and end of the week, the coverage of rain will be back up to the 40-50% range of those afternoon and evening showers and storms. It won’t be a complete washout, but get ready for some more rain - and as we get ready for the holiday weekend, the coverage of rain may be up even more. If you have outdoor activities planned, make sure you have a back up in mind over the weekend as we may be dealing with an increased chance of showers and storms. Because of this, our highs will be in the mid 80s on the average - with some days in the lower 80s. We’ll keep watching things for you as we get closer!

