Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Danny Impacting Tuesday Weather

Derek’s Forecast!
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tropical Storm Danny has formed off the East Coast and will be moving inland tonight and tomorrow into South Carolina and Georgia. For our area, we will see some increased rain chances overnight and more rain and clouds around on Tuesday than normal, but that will be about it. We won’t have any severe weather concerns, although it will be a bit breezy around here tomorrow. Going into the middle and end of the week, the coverage of rain will be back up to the 40-50% range of those afternoon and evening showers and storms. It won’t be a complete washout, but get ready for some more rain - and as we get ready for the holiday weekend, the coverage of rain may be up even more. If you have outdoor activities planned, make sure you have a back up in mind over the weekend as we may be dealing with an increased chance of showers and storms. Because of this, our highs will be in the mid 80s on the average - with some days in the lower 80s. We’ll keep watching things for you as we get closer!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Hwy. 280 reopens after multi-vehicle accident in Lee Co.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Columbus
Columbus man celebrates birthday after nearly 100-day COVID battle
Each family received two bags filled with canned goods, dry food, along with bread and lots more.
Columbus church holds food giveaway
Trash, litter and unkept green spaces seem to be a continuous problem in parts of Columbus.
Litter problems along Wynnton and Macon Roads in Columbus

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Tropical Development Possible Near Georgia
Monday AM WX
Monday Weather on the Go
WTVM hosting ‘Together for Alabama and Georgia Relief’ Day
Cooler and Wetter Week Ahead
Carbon Copy Sunday On The Way