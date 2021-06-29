Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

4,500 of Alabama’s COVID vaccine doses have expired, ADPH says

The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state has returned some unneeded allocations...
The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state has returned some unneeded allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the federal vaccine pool.(WAVE 3 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health says the state has returned some unneeded allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses to the federal vaccine pool.

ADPH says, so far, it has been notified of 4,598 vaccine doses that have expired in the state, including 2,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, as well as 1,998 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, which requires two doses.

Alabama, which has a population of about 5 million people, has received 4,575,925 vaccine doses, to date. Of those, 3,189,633 doses have been administered.

About 1.8 million people have received at least one vaccine dose while ADPH reports 1.48 million have been fully vaccinated, or about 32 percent of the state’s population.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Columbus
New teen driving law takes effect this week
New teen driving law takes effect this week
JaKayla Ceasar
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old
CMPD
Columbus police investigating shooting on Ft. Benning Rd., 1 person injured
Brandon Senior
Columbus murder suspect convicted, faces two life sentences

Latest News

Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest...
COVID: States with low vaccination rates could be hardest hit by Delta variant
Columbus woman expresses how quality of life depends on blood donors
Georgia Dental Association urges community to get exams
Georgia Dental Association urges community to get exams
“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says