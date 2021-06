COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alley Cat Cafe in Columbus is closing.

According to their Facebook page, they will permanently close their doors July 18th citing the pandemic as the reason.

Until that date, they will remain open for visits and adoptions.

The cats that are featured in the Cafe are rescue cats customers can adopt also while purchasing a cup of coffee.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.