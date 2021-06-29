The Auburn Knights return; reunion set for July

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Knights Orchestra has been around for 91 years.

The orchestra has seen it all - depressions, recessions, pandemics and wars.

The music never stopped, not even through world wars, until the year 2020.

The Auburn Knights orchestra is one of the oldest orchestras in the United States.

Fresh off the Wall Street Crash of 1929, a group got together and built something that would stand the test of time.

Joe Daughtry is the president of the organization now.

“It started in the 30′s on campus at Auburn before it was called Auburn... it was Polytechnic at that time. Some of the folks had to step out of the band and go fight in the war. It was pretty much just a small skeleton crew that kept a little band going... a smaller version while those people were gone,” said Daughtry.

Alyssa Krienke is one the group’s lead vocalists and She’s excited about the big return.

“Getting back in there, seeing all the faces. Seeing who’s gonna be there, and just saying hi and talking to everyone. Obviously doing music and sharing that passion with everyone.”

The Auburn Knights return will be July 9th and 10th at the Marriott Grand National Resort in Opelika.

The shows start at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, July 9th and 10th with ticket sales at the door.

