City of Columbus announces Independence Day service schedules

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Independence Day is Sunday and many people are off from work and possibly headed out of town.

News Leader 9 wants to remind you of some city offices closing for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

In Columbus, there will be no waste pickup Monday, July 5. It will be collected Wednesday the 7th.

The City Service Center, Parks and Rec office, and Civic Center will all be closed Monday, July 5.

There will also be no METRA bus services on Monday, July 5.

