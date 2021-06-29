Business Break
Columbus murder suspect convicted, faces two life sentences

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of Tamir Harris.

According to police, Harris was shot and killed by Brandon Senior back on 4th Avenue in 2017.

It took the Muscogee County jury only 38 minutes to reach a guilty verdict. Senior was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

He was convicted on all four counts. Senior now faces two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

