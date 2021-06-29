Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old

JaKayla Ceasar
JaKayla Ceasar(Columbus Police Department)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding 12-year-old JaKayla Ceaser.

Police say she went missing from the 2400 block of Cusseta Road at approximately 7:13 p.m. Monday.

Ceasar was last seen wearing a black hoodie and grey baggy sweatpants.

She suffers with and is diagnosed with ADD, ODD , bipolar, and schizophrenia, according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of JaKayla Ceaser, contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

