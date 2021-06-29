CSU appoints first female police chief

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University officially swore in it’s first ever female police chief.

law enforcement veteran Laura Bennett has served as the University’s interim police chief since September 2020, following Chief Mark Lott’s retirement. Bennett was CSU’s assistant chief from 2017 to 2020. Prior to joining Columbus state, she was a lieutenant in the University of West Georgia Police Department for over 28 years. Bennett said her top priority is keeping c-s-u’s campus a safe place for everyone.

