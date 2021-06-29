Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CSU appoints first female police chief

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University officially swore in it’s first ever female police chief.

law enforcement veteran Laura Bennett has served as the University’s interim police chief since September 2020, following Chief Mark Lott’s retirement. Bennett was CSU’s assistant chief from 2017 to 2020. Prior to joining Columbus state, she was a lieutenant in the University of West Georgia Police Department for over 28 years. Bennett said her top priority is keeping c-s-u’s campus a safe place for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Columbus
CMPD
Columbus police investigating shooting on Ft. Benning Rd., 1 person injured
New teen driving law takes effect this week
New teen driving law takes effect this week
*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Sunisa Lee
Auburn incoming freshman earns spot on U.S. Olympic team

Latest News

Ordinance Committee holds first meeting to discuss Citizen Review Board in Columbus
Ordinance Committee holds first meeting to discuss Citizen Review Board in Columbus
Brandon Senior
Columbus murder suspect convicted, faces two life sentences
JaKayla Ceasar
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old
City of Columbus announces Independence Day service schedules