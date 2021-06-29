Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Deaths of 3 young children under investigation as suspicious in Los Angeles

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities are investigating three young children’s deaths in Southern California as suspicious and their mother was detained for questioning on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office says the children were two boys and a girl who are all under 3 years old. They were found inside a bedroom in their East Los Angeles home around 12:45 p.m. after a family member called for help. They were not breathing and efforts to revive them were not successful.

Their 28-year-old mother is being questioned. Their father was not at the home at the time.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deaths and autopsies will be conducted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Columbus
CMPD
Columbus police investigating shooting on Ft. Benning Rd., 1 person injured
New teen driving law takes effect this week
New teen driving law takes effect this week
*
Additional unemployment benefits end in Georgia and South Carolina
Sunisa Lee
Auburn incoming freshman earns spot on U.S. Olympic team

Latest News

Ordinance Committee holds first meeting to discuss Citizen Review Board in Columbus
Ordinance Committee holds first meeting to discuss Citizen Review Board in Columbus
CSU appoints first female police chief
CSU appoints first female police chief
Brandon Senior
Columbus murder suspect convicted, faces two life sentences
Tropical Storm Danny weakened to a tropical depression hours after it made landfall Monday...
Danny weakens to a tropical depression, heavy rains continue