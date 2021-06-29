Live concerts to resume in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for entertainment this 4th of July holiday weekend, you may want to check out live music in Uptown.

Uptown Columbus is partnering with TSYS, Barberitos, and Your Pie to hold concerts Friday and Saturday along Broadway from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Each concert will be headlined by a local band.

According to Ed Wolverton, president of Uptown Columbus, these will be the first concerts to return to Uptown in nearly a year since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions for people who are vaccinated.

“We are advising that people follow the CDC guidelines and if you are vaccinated and fully passed your vaccination period, then, you don’t have to wear a mask or take any special precautions. For folks who are not vaccinated, they can attend, but we ask them to wear a mask,” Wolverton said.

Admission into the event is free. Wolverton says you should come early with a lawn chair to grab a seat as previous concerts held in Uptown have drawn over 2,000 people.

