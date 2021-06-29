Morning Showers Around Thanks to Danny

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The remnants of Danny are moving through the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, bringing scattered showers and storms mainly along and north of Highway 80. Rain coverage will diminish into the afternoon though when we should see some breaks of steamy sunshine. Tropical moisture will linger in the wake of Danny, and afternoon highs will continue to hang out in the upper 80s and low 90s through Thursday. Only isolated showers and storms will be possible this afternoon with just hit-or-miss storms possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

As we head into the holiday weekend, a more unsettled weather pattern emerges again, bringing elevated rain coverage to the forecast. Another rare summer cold front will approach the Southeast this weekend, bumping up rain and thunderstorm coverage to 50-60% on Friday and Saturday. We’ll knock down rain chances just a touch for the 4th and through the middle of next week (40-50% coverage). So, though Independence Day doesn’t look to be a washout, have a Plan B if you’re spending the holiday weekend outdoors at any point! The cold front will stall out across Georgia and Alabama over the weekend, helping to keep the weather unsettled, but should also bring some slightly cooler air into the forecast; highs may only top out in the low to mid 80s starting this weekend with 60s possible Sunday through Tuesday. An unusual treat for early July!

