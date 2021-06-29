Business Break
Multi-million dollar park enhancement plan announced

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, Trees Columbus and Columbus Parks & Recreation announced an enhancement plan for parks around the Columbus area.

The enhancements will begin with a multi-million dollar park project at both Lakebottom and Theo McGhee Parks.

The projects will consist of tree canopy restoration and rehabilitation, along with amenity repairs and improvements. The organization is asking the community to complete a survey to assist in prioritizing needs at both parks.

Once the results are collected and analyzed they will begin finalizing a plan.

“The survey for Lakebottom is online. It’s gonna be online for two weeks that is until July 13th. It can be accessed at TreesCoumbus.org under park project. You’ll see it on our homepage. You’ll also see some signs around the park that have a QR Code that you can access from your phone- so you can do the survey while your standing there looking around at Lakebottom thinking about.... what do I want or what do I need from this park,” said Executive DIrector for Trees Columbus, Dorothy McDaniel.

The project is aiming for a completion date in Fall of 2022.

