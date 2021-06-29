Ordinance Committee holds first meeting to discuss Citizen Review Board in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents are sounding off about including citizen input, through subpoena power, into “use of force” investigations closed by the Columbus Police Department.

The Public Safety Advisory Commission recommend public safety policies to help keep you safe and tonight, their ordinance committee held their first public hearing.

Tonight’s public hearing stems from a conversation that began last summer when several councilors brought up giving review power to citizens for use of force cases.

A committee has been meeting since September to evaluate options for Citizen Review Board’s subpoena power.

The Public Safety Advisory Commission’s Ordinance Committee has come up with several options for the community to weigh in on giving a Citizen Review Board subpoena power in closed investigations where use of force by any member of the Columbus Police Department is reported.

“One of the options is that you would get a majority vote from council meaning the commission would bring it to council and you would need six votes.,” said Toyia Tucker, Columbus City Council District 4.“I ask that we support the idea of giving one commission member the authority to call for subpoena and also one council person.”

All members of the public who spoke Monday night supported some sort of subpoena power for the commission. “We respect authority. We respect our law enforcement officers, we do. Our desire is complete accountability,” explained Tucker.

This only applies to local CPD cases but Kathy Scott-Lykes attended Monday’s meeting.

She’s still seeking answers after her son, Jarvis Lykes, was shot and killed in an Georgia State Patrol officer involved shooting in 2017 during a patrol stop in Columbus.

“My situation is a little bit more difficult because it involved a state law enforcement officer not a local police officer. So, the support of everyone standing and helping me find that justice for my son is so meaningful,” said Scott-Lykes.

The Commission is made up of 10 members appointed by council and one appointed by the mayor.

The Ordinance committee will have a second public hearing followed by another meeting where they will look at input and come up with a unanimous consensus to present to council.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.