Possible drowning in Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS are on the scene of a possible drowning in the Chattahoochee River.

According to Fire Chief John Shull, a person standing close to the Synovus building witnessed a person go into the water.

A rescue team has been deployed.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene. We’ll provide updates as they become available.

