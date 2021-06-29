Business Break
Possible drowning in Chattahoochee River

(WTVM)
By WTVM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS are on the scene of a possible drowning in the Chattahoochee River.

According to Fire Chief John Shull, a person standing close to the Synovus building witnessed a person go into the water.

A rescue team has been deployed.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene. We’ll provide updates as they become available.

