Possible drowning in Chattahoochee River
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Fire and EMS are on the scene of a possible drowning in the Chattahoochee River.
According to Fire Chief John Shull, a person standing close to the Synovus building witnessed a person go into the water.
A rescue team has been deployed.
News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene. We’ll provide updates as they become available.
