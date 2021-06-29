Rain Chances Increasing Later in the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday will feature a few showers and storms and highs approaching the 90 degree mark - fairly typical weather for late June with many staying dry, hot, and humid. By Thursday and Friday, look for the chance of rain to increase with Friday and Saturday likely featuring the best chances of getting wet. Because of this, highs should drop back down into the low to mid 80s with more clouds and rain around. Be sure you have a backup plan in case you have something going on outdoors. For our Independence Day, the weather looks to dry out a bit - in fact, there is a chance temperatures will be unseasonably cool in the morning hours (low to mid 60s) with highs in the afternoon in the mid 80s with lower humidity. We’ll still mention some isolated showers and storms for now, but the news is much better for that day and for fireworks celebrations that night. By early next week, the coverage of rain will go back up with moisture increasing. Highs will still remain below normal with mid 80s in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.