Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rain Chances Increasing Later in the Week

Derek’s Forecast!
WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY
WTVM Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade wins Southeast EMMY
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday will feature a few showers and storms and highs approaching the 90 degree mark - fairly typical weather for late June with many staying dry, hot, and humid. By Thursday and Friday, look for the chance of rain to increase with Friday and Saturday likely featuring the best chances of getting wet. Because of this, highs should drop back down into the low to mid 80s with more clouds and rain around. Be sure you have a backup plan in case you have something going on outdoors. For our Independence Day, the weather looks to dry out a bit - in fact, there is a chance temperatures will be unseasonably cool in the morning hours (low to mid 60s) with highs in the afternoon in the mid 80s with lower humidity. We’ll still mention some isolated showers and storms for now, but the news is much better for that day and for fireworks celebrations that night. By early next week, the coverage of rain will go back up with moisture increasing. Highs will still remain below normal with mid 80s in the forecast.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New teen driving law takes effect this week
New teen driving law takes effect this week
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Columbus
JaKayla Ceasar
Columbus police searching for missing 12-year-old
CMPD
Columbus police investigating shooting on Ft. Benning Rd., 1 person injured
Brandon Senior
Columbus murder suspect convicted, faces two life sentences

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Morning Showers Around Thanks to Danny
Tuesday AM WX
Tuesday Weather on the Go
Chief Meteorologist Derek Kinkade
Tropical Storm Danny Impacting Tuesday Weather
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Tropical Development Possible Near Georgia