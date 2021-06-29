Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sen. Ossoff visiting Columbus, talking Child Tax Credits

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 28, 2021 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff will be visiting Columbus this week to talk about Child Tax Credit payments.

Ossoff, along with Mayor Skip Henderson and State Representative Carolyn Hugley, will be at the East Columbus Boys and Girls Club on Forrest Road Thursday.

The tax credit plan includes families receiving $300 in monthly tax refunds per child under age 6, and $250 per child from 6 to 17 years of age.

This is to assist families financially who may be affected by the pandemic. Some people will start receiving checks July 15th.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Hwy. 280 reopens after multi-vehicle accident in Lee Co.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Columbus
Columbus man celebrates birthday after nearly 100-day COVID battle
Each family received two bags filled with canned goods, dry food, along with bread and lots more.
Columbus church holds food giveaway
Trash, litter and unkept green spaces seem to be a continuous problem in parts of Columbus.
Litter problems along Wynnton and Macon Roads in Columbus

Latest News

Alley Cat Cafe closing in Columbus
Alley Cat Cafe closing in Columbus
New teen driving law takes effect this week
New teen driving law takes effect this week
Florida condo collapse felt in Chattahoochee Valley
CMPD
Columbus police investigating shooting on Ft. Benning Rd., 1 person injured