Sen. Ossoff visiting Columbus, talking Child Tax Credits

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff will be visiting Columbus this week to talk about Child Tax Credit payments.

Ossoff, along with Mayor Skip Henderson and State Representative Carolyn Hugley, will be at the East Columbus Boys and Girls Club on Forrest Road Thursday.

The tax credit plan includes families receiving $300 in monthly tax refunds per child under age 6, and $250 per child from 6 to 17 years of age.

This is to assist families financially who may be affected by the pandemic. Some people will start receiving checks July 15th.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.