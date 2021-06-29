Stewart Co. parents want summer activities for kids

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents in Stewart County, Georgia say they’re in desperate need of summer camps and activities for their children.

While most kids spend their summer going to pools, parks and summer camps, the children in Stewart County are limited to playing sports in the streets of their neighborhood or sitting in the house.

11-year-old Clinton Rivers stays with his grandmother during the day. He says having a summer camp would give him the chance to make new friends. ”I think it’s going to be a great idea and also I could learn more about other kids.”

Stewart County Manager Mack Moye says parents are voicing their concerns about having more summer activities for kids. “And we found out one of the primary things was to have youth programs. People were concerned about their kids.”

Some teenagers in the area say they like exploring abandoned buildings to entertain themselves.

A teen who is visiting her aunt for the summer, says it hard to find things to do. “You can walk around town, there’s cool abandoned places to look at. You can keep yourself busy, but you’ve got to actively try to keep yourself engaged.”

People in the community say COVID was pretty hard on everyone, but especially children.

A local resident says this is a crucial time to try to get kids more involved. “Especially with everything that’s happened with the pandemic. We definitely need more stuff for the kids now more than ever.”

Moye says the county is listening to the needs of the kids, parents, and others while trying to come up with ideas to bring more programs to the area.

Stewart County Police Chief Ronald Jackson says they will be discussing new plans at their next council meeting on July 6.

