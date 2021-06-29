Business Break
Veri Best Donuts to reopen Thursday, according to Facebook post

One of Columbus’ beloved donut shops is reopening this week.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of Columbus’ beloved donut shops is reopening this week.

It’s been five long years since many of us have had a taste of the “Veri Best” donut here in Columbus. However, that will change on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post by Veri Best Donuts, the shop will open on July 1 at 7 a.m. The new shop is located at 1115 Broadway.

Veri Best Donuts says they will be open six days a week with different hours than before. Below is a list of the hours:

  • Monday: CLOSED
  • Tuesday - Thursday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Friday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The shop was open for 30 years before closing in March 2016 because road work at Avalon and Macon Road blocked the entrance to the local favorite causing a downturn in business.

