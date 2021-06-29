Watergoat trash traps installed on Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee River Conservancy is taking steps to cut down on trash getting in the Chattahoochee river.

Today in Phenix City, the organization installed a new watergoat trash trap on Mill Creek.

The Executive Director for the Chattahoochee River Conservancy tells us the series of buoys and netting is expected to catch any type of trash and debris and prevent it from going any further up the river.

“There are a lot of studies being done further downstream where fish are containing higher levels of plastic, which causes more issues for fish, and we in turn eat those fish, so this one steps towards finding a solution to keep this from happening in the water shed,” said Chris Largent, Chattahoochee River Conservancy.

Chris Largent adds, people don’t realize how much of an impact littering has on the ecosystem.

People will throw a piece of paper or plastic out of their car and it will make its way to a storm drain and eventually into the Chattahoochee River.

