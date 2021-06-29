WTVM Editorial 6-29-21: It’s Your Choice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We now know the country will fall short of the 70 percent vaccination goal by July 4th, set by President Biden. Georgia and Alabama have low rates compared to other parts of the country: Georgia is 35 percent vaccinated; Alabama just 32 percent.

The national vaccinated rate is 46 percent. That’s why government at every level is continuing to push for more vaccinations.

Some states offered bribes like million dollar lottery prizes or other incentives. But in the end, there may not be much government can do to move the vaccination needle. That’s because whether to get a COVID shot has always been a personal choice.

Every person has the right to receive or to forgo the vaccination which, after all, is still an emergency-use medication. The population most vulnerable to COVID has always been those over 65.80 per cent of the deaths come from that age group.

Thankfully, that group is also the most vaccinated, at 87 percent. But since COVID has not proven dangerous to those between the ages of 12 and 30, it makes sense that many of them will choose not to get the shot. We are individuals, with unique health histories, able to make our own decision on vaccination.

There is no right or wrong answer. Your own decision is what’s right for you.

34 million Americans have had COVID and 600,000 have died from it. That’s a death rate of 0.018 percent.

Vaccinations along with natural immunity have greatly slowed the virus. That may be why younger Americans may never choose vaccination - a choice that should not be questioned.

We should always respect someone’s personal, private medical decision, no matter what it is. Because the most basic freedom we have is control of our own body.

