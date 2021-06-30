AAA projects record travel for July 4th

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - AAA predicts travel volumes for Independence day weekend will be the second-highest on record. The company estimates around 47 million Americans are expected to drive or fly somewhere for the 4th of July.

As it turns out, AAA and the Alabama Department of Transportation say that Fourth of July is the deadliest holiday for motorists traveling by vehicle.

“I mean, the Fourth of July, you are just feeling free. The liberation of the nice air and nice weather, and everyone just getting together,” one person said.

According to AAA, that is exactly how roughly 1.5 million Georgians will be celebrating the upcoming holiday after a year shut down because of the pandemic.

″We are expecting record number, in fact, the second highest number of travelers since we have been forecasting travel for Independence Day,” said Garrett Townsend, AAA public affairs director.

And with a projected 40% bounce-back from 2020 pandemic levels, the number of people on the roadways means more than just traffic congestion.

”The Fourth of July is a holiday where we see some of the highest fatalities on Alabama roads. So, it is important that everyone have patience,” said Allison Green, Alabama Department of Transportation.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 449 fatal accidents happen over the Fourth of July weekend across the nation. At least 40% of drivers involved in those crashes are under the influence of alcohol.

If you’re hitting the roads, AAA says focus on the task at hand - driving, and staying aware.

“Most of the states have laws like not holding a smart phone or device and driving at the same time. So, make sure you are aware of that to keep yourself and other motorists safe as well,” said Townsend.

AAA reports the worst time to hit the roads getting out of town is the Thursday and Friday afternoons before the holiday weekend along with mid-day July 5.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.