Drive-thru vaccine clinic coming to Phenix City in July

(File Image)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Mt. Olive Baptist Church and the Alabama Department of Public Health to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The drive-thru vaccination event will take place on Saturday, July 10 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church located at 1 Nuckols Road in Phenix City.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to people 12 years or older. Parental consent will be needed for children 12 - 17 years old.

Officials ask that you provide your insurance card (if available).

The second dose of the vaccine will be offered on Saturday, July 31.

