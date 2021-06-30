Business Break
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A well known and loved face in the Seale Alabama community stepped down from her position.

Wanda Lamb, or better known as the Bang Bang Lady won’t be a manager at the Fireworks Outlet store because of health issues.

After being diagnosed with Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease last year, Lamb developed pneumonia and stayed in the hospital for months.

She tells us she’s okay now but has been getting messages asking where she has been.

“I am on oxygen 24/7…I miss my job, I miss all my customers I want you to know that…,” said Lamb.

Her life long friend and former assistant manager of the fireworks outlet, Mary, or Boom Boom has taken over as manager in Lambs absence.

Lamb says this will be the first fourth of July in nearly 25 years, she won’t be at the shop doing her favorite thing in the world – helping people find their perfect “bang bangs” for the holiday.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

