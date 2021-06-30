Georgia Military College hosts blood drive for students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A lot of people will feel the impact of a blood drive held in our area today.

Georgia Military College teamed up with Lifesouth to do the blood drive. Students who gave blood were given several prizes.

All the blood donated stays here locally and 100% goes to St. Francis hospital.

“If you donate every 56 days you are saving 3 people every time you donate that just amazing feeling in general, to know that you are able to do that for people so it’s a easy way to help your community and save lives,” said Toni Baker with LifeSouth.

If you want to give blood its important to note that you can only give it every 56 days.

