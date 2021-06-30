Business Break
Jury selection to continue to be held at Civic Center

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus City Council held a special called meeting this morning to extend use of the Columbus Civic Center for jury selection.

Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Gil McBride says they’ve been using the Civic Center and ice rink for jury selection because those are big enough spaces to safely accommodate people and allow some measure of distancing.

Judge McBride says the trials will continue to be held in the court rooms at the Government Center.

“The judicial emergency that was statewide is due to expire tomorrow night at midnight and so we’re back sort of on our own to make these arrangements locally,” said Chief Judge Gil McBride, Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.

Judge McBride says he’s not sure yet how long jury selection will continue to be held in the Civic Center yet.

Jury trials resumed earlier this year in March.

