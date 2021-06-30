More Rain/Storms to End the Week; Changes for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There will be plenty of warm, muggy air around for Thursday which will mean more chances for rain and storms through the afternoon and evening with the coverage around 30-50%. A front will be approaching Friday - a bit unusual for this time of year - that will bring an increased coverage of rain and storms, so I would go into the day Friday expecting to get wet at some point with some heavy rain and storms possible. This front will be in the process of moving through the area on Saturday, so rain chances should be dropping for the first part or our weekend. We’ll still mention a chance at some showers and storms, but the forecast looks a lot better than it did yesterday - with mostly dry weather for us to start the weekend. Independence Day looks even better - a cool start in the morning with low and mid 60s in many spots and highs back in the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. We expect rain chances to be almost too small to mention. Early next week, the moisture starts to return, bringing with it the daily chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening - very typical weather for summer with highs back in the upper 80s, running a touch below average for this time of year.

