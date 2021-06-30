Rain Chances on the Rise Ahead of the Holiday Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An unsettled summertime pattern will persist over the next few days as we head into the 4th of July weekend. Rain coverage will stay around 40-50% during the afternoon and evening hours through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. The tropical air mass left behind in the wake of Danny won’t budge either as southerly winds continue to bring moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf into the Chattahoochee Valley. On Friday, you can anticipate more widespread rain coverage across our area as a front heads our way for the weekend. So, if you’re traveling out of town for the 4th, you can expect some messy weather to contend with across the Southeast.

Some showers and storms will likely stick around on Saturday before the incoming front dries us out some for Independence Day – good news for fireworks shows on Sunday night! More clouds and rain around on Friday and Saturday will drop highs into the low to mid 80s, and once the front moves through, morning lows will fall into the 60s for the 4th and Monday – a rare treat for July! The front will also make for less humid conditions on the 4th, but the mugginess will return headed into next week with a standard summertime pattern back in place: hot, muggy, and a chance of hit-or-miss storms each day.

We’ll also be keeping a close eye on the tropics over the next week as we have two areas worth paying attention to out in the Atlantic Ocean. No pressing concerns at this time, but we’ll keep you posted!

