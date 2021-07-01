Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 dead in Houston shooting; wounded child calls for help

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an...
Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston are searching for a shooter who they say killed three people, including a young girl, and wounded another child who was able to call her grandmother to summon help.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.

Cantu says that when authorities arrived, they found a man, a woman and a girl believed to be about 5 to 7 years old who were fatally shot.

Police say the wounded girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was in stable condition.

Police believe the woman was the mother of the two girls.

Police say the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of a break-in.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New teen driving law takes effect this week
New teen driving law takes effect this week
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues
Fireworks Outlet’s ‘Bang Bang Lady’ steps down due to health issues
UPDATE: Day two searching for possible drowning victim in Chattahoochee River
Possible name change ahead for Ft. Benning
One of Columbus’ beloved donut shops is reopening this week.
Veri Best Donuts to reopen Thursday, according to Facebook post

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low
FILE - James Franco arrives at IndieWire Honors on Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. Franco and his...
James Franco settles for $2.2 million in acting school sex misconduct suit
Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Devastated condo community looks to Biden visit for comfort