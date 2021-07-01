Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AL teachers retiring at record numbers

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - State Records show a large number of teachers and public school employees in Alabama are retiring at the highest levels in nearly a decade.

More than 3,500 employees retired in the most recent period. That’s the most retirements since the 2010-2011 school year when just under 4,100 employees retired after state retirement benefits changes.

State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey addressed the growing problem Wednesday. “But there’s no question that we do have some teachers who just hung on last year, decided not to retire to get through the pandemic year. And now they’re like, ‘Okay, I got you through that. And I’m ready to, to walk away.’ ”

Dr. Mackey says the state needs more young people to choose teaching as a profession - particularly for special education, math, and science.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New teen driving law takes effect this week
New teen driving law takes effect this week
UPDATE: Day two searching for possible drowning victim in Chattahoochee River
Possible name change ahead for Ft. Benning
One of Columbus’ beloved donut shops is reopening this week.
Veri Best Donuts to reopen Thursday, according to Facebook post
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Military Matters: 6/30
MILITARY MATTERS: Americus group makes special quilts for dozens of veterans
Rep. Ferguson reacts to DOJ’s lawsuit over GA’s new voting law
Auburn city councilman sues city over short-term rentals
Auburn city councilman sues city over short-term rentals
ALEA: “Drive sober or get pulled over” ahead of holiday
ALEA: “Drive sober or get pulled over” ahead of holiday