ALEA: “Drive sober or get pulled over” ahead of holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law enforcement members in Alabama are sending a message: to drive sober or get pulled over.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it will have a zero tolerance for drunk drivers on the roadways and waterways.

ALEA and other state officials came together today share the dangers of impaired driving.

“If you consume an alcoholic beverage. We stress that you do not get behind the wHeel of a vehicle at all. If you find yourself in a place where you have just as he said please call somebody utilize some type of ride sharing. call a friend. have somebody come pick you up Don’t put yourself in that situation,” said Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.

Alabama officials say every 50 minutes on average, someone is killed in a drunk driving accident. That’s 29 deaths a day. Every one is preventable.

This Fourth of July, officials ask you to commit to only driving when you’re 100 percent sober.

