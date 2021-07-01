Business Break
Auburn city councilman sues city over short-term rentals

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is facing a lawsuit from one of its elected officials over short-term rentals.

City council member for Ward 5, Steven Dixon, has rented a portion of his home on a short-term basis since 2018. On March 16th, the city council approved an ordinance that prohibits the use of short-term non-primary rentals and home stays in several zoning districts including Dixon’s.

Dixon did not participate in the vote, following guidance from the Alabama Ethics Commission.

He requested a business license in an attempt to comply, but in a statement he says the city denied his request.

