Better Rain Chances Friday; Drier for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An approaching front will bring better chances for rain and storms into the area on Friday, so make sure you have a backup plan in case you have something going on outdoors. The good news is, this front will pass down to the south of us later on Friday, clearing the way for a mostly dry Independence Day weekend. Rain coverage should be at 10% or less for Saturday through Monday, meaning most folks won’t have to worry about any rain if they are spending time by the pool, firing up the grill, or attending a celebration with fireworks! The humidity levels and rain coverage will increase a bit into next week, but really it won’t be anything out of the ordinary for summer. Look for highs next week back in the upper 80s in most spots after lower 90s for the holiday weekend. In the tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa continues to churn in the Atlantic, and it is forecast to impact parts of the USA next week - we’ll keep fine-tuning the track and bringing you updates!

