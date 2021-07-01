Child remains found in park off Chattahoochee River in Cobb Co.
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - In Atlanta, police are investigating after the remains of a child were found floating in the Chattahoochee River.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the child’s remains were found around 10:30 this morning by a Cobb County Fire Department crew doing a training exercise in the river.
It’s not clear at this time what condition the remains were in, or how old the child was.
