Child remains found in park off Chattahoochee River in Cobb Co.

In Atlanta, police are investigating after the remains of a child were found floating in the Chattahoochee River.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - In Atlanta, police are investigating after the remains of a child were found floating in the Chattahoochee River.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the child’s remains were found around 10:30 this morning by a Cobb County Fire Department crew doing a training exercise in the river.

It’s not clear at this time what condition the remains were in, or how old the child was.

This is a developing story, stay with News Leader Nine for the latest on this case.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

