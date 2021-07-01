Business Break
Columbus Animal Care and Control Center to host adoption event for Independence Day

In honor of Independence Day this weekend, the Columbus Animal Control will host an adoption event called Red, White and Woof.
In honor of Independence Day this weekend, the Columbus Animal Control will host an adoption event called Red, White and Woof.((Source: WTVM))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Independence Day this weekend, the Columbus Animal Control will host an adoption event called Red, White and Woof.

The event happening Saturday, July 3 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cats and dogs will be up for adoption and can be taken home that day as long as adopters have proper identification and the adoption fee.

“We will be showcasing all of our adoptable animal so that the public can come in and look at them,” said Contreana Pearson, Interim Division Manager. “We will also have a special activity for children if you bring your kids out. We’ll have arts and crafts and they can win prizes.”

Adult cats and dogs are normally $75 while kittens and puppies are $65.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

