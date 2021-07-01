Business Break
Columbus Fire and EMS graduates 25 new cadets

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some of the men and women who come to our rescue when a backyard bar-b-que catches fire were recognized in Columbus

Today at the Trade Center Columbus Fire and EMS held its graduation with a class of 25 cadets, 3 of them females.

These heroes are trained for all types of emergencies, including fires, drownings, chemical hazards, vehicle accidents and the ‘cat stuck in a tree’ call.

One graduate tells us being a part of the department does not feel like work, she truly enjoyed training.

“Going through the whole process that what kept pushing me thought just the passion I have I love it, its not like I’m working I like being out there with people,” said graduate, Toni Withrow.

The room was filled with family and friends, police officers and elected officials to join in on the celebration. Congratulations to all.

