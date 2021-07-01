Columbus neighborhood plagued by porch pirates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Residents in this neighborhood just off Buena Vista Rd. say it’s plagued with a lot of problems.

It all started when people started noticing their packages being stolen and their mailboxes being raided. One man in particular, Josh Lawton, says he’s had a really hard time.

“People are stealing packages, going through people’s mailboxes and children and teenagers are roaming through the neighborhood unsupervised,” said Lawton. “In the past two weeks porch pirates have raided my home three times.”

Lawton has had his packages stolen so many times he’s bought three cameras to help keep watch over his home plus he’s made several police reports but says there is a solution.

“Get a 4k camera, enroll in informed delivery. It’s a free service from the us postal service and consider getting a dedicated box that you can have packages placed in,” explained Lawton.

One man, who didn’t want to be on camera, is buying a new mailbox with a lock to secure his mail and small packages.

“I’m gonna put a hatch on the mailbox along with a key so that the people breaking in and taking our mail can’t get in without a key,” he said.

Just one street over, we’re told there are more problems than missing packages.

“I’ve seen them on the people’s roofs over here, there’s garbage, noise, they run up and down the road, took bricks and smashed the mirrors. The kids set a fire up there,” recalled another resident.

The residents here say they can’t take it anymore and John Wilson says he doesn’t feel safe in his own neighborhood.

“I feel violated,” explained one resident.

After filing numerous police reports and buying new home security cameras residents say they need increased police presence in the neighborhood.

Sargent Evrard with the Columbus Police Department encourages people dealing with theft and vandalism to always make sure to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.