Firework safety in the Chattahoochee valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fourth of July Celebrations can bring along safety concerns. If you’re not being safe when popping fireworks, then you could cause some serious damage.

Many people who spoke with News Leader 9 say when popping fireworks they usually pick a safe place, get back and point them away from others.

Fire inspector for the city of Opelika, Bob Parsons, told News Leader 9, the use of fireworks in city limits is against a city ordinance. However, that doesn’t mean people can’t still get in on the fun. Parson’s says the city puts on a show at Opelika High School every year in lieu of that ordnance. However he knows people might still want to have their own shows at home. His advice, just be safe.

“Be mindful of the fact, that you know, this is a safety issue, and we want everybody to use common sense, and be safe when they’re around fireworks.”, said Parsons. “For those who are in an area where they are able to do it, they should use extreme caution. Try to keep the fireworks away from young children and try not to mix the use of alcohol or other substances while you’re doing it.”

People around the Fountain City shared what they usually do to make sure they’re being safe.

“Once you light a firework, you need to be at least ten to 15 feet away.”, said Brandon Merritt.

Chelsi Gladney added, “And if I’m holding them in my hand, I make sure to hold it far away from my body, to let it shoot up in the air.”

Misty Grimes told News Leader 9, “Make sure there’s an open space. You’re not going to catch any trees or houses on fire. Stand back. The kids are involved but we give them sparklers or something a little bit less invasive.”

Opelika Fire inspector, Bob Parsons, adds you want to designate an area that’s not dry and prone to catch on fire. Parsons reminds people Fireworks within the city limits of Opelika are not allowed due to a city Ordinance. The same goes for the city of Columbus.

“So basically, it’s just using common sense and make sure there are adults present. You know, and follow the directions on any fireworks you would use.”

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.