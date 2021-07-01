Goodwill to host hiring event for U.S. Army MWR in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill is hosting a hiring event for the U.S. Army MWR on July 15.

There will be 200 jobs available - all having a minimum wage starting at $10 an hour. Full-time and part-time positions are available and many positions have sign-on bonuses.

A few of the positions available include:

Cooks

Custodial

Childcare

Motor Vehicle Operator

Food Service

Attendees should come dressed and ready for an interview, along with their driver’s license, social security card and an updated resume. Individuals are also encouraged to visit the Midtown Goodwill Career Center ahead of the event and take advantage of free career readiness classes that include resume building, interview skills and many other skills workshops.

The event will be located at the Midtown Goodwill Career Center at 2601 Cross Country Dr., Building B in Columbus. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.